Keighley has put a specific date on December's Game Awards

While we've only just recovered from the lengthy Opening Night Live show, which kicked off this year's Gamescom expo in Cologne, host and creator Geoff Keighley is already onto the next showcase, which is of course The Game Awards happening in December.

Through a post on X he has revealed the concrete date for the festivities, which usually has the highest volume and grade of announcements of the three yearly shows he and his team produces.

We now know that it's being held on Thursday December 12th in the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, and that we can expect to stream live on most major platforms.

And we also know that we should expect a more wholesome reveal of Mafia: The Old Country, which debuted during Opening Night Live with a teaser, and a promise of something more substantial at Game Awards. Also, Keighley did end by stating that this year's show will be "special".

What do you want to see?