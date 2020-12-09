Keighley: Expect "around 12 to 15" world exclusives at The Game Awards

You're watching Advertisements

By now, you should be aware that The Game Awards starts on Friday, at the somewhat inconvenient time of 12am, with a pre-show starting 30 minutes earlier. The most important thing is, of course, all the awards, but we're probably not the only ones who are mostly excited for the world exclusive announcements.

So how many can we expect? Well, according to the producer and host, Geoff Keighly, "around 12 to 15." This was revealed during a AMA (Ask Me Anything) on Reddit where he also said:

"I think there are a good dozen+ games that will be announced/revealed at the show for the first time"

Not all of these will be AAA titles, but Keighley did confirm that some are:

"Sort of depends on what kind of games you like. We have announcements from big triple-A games and also smaller titles too."

And it actually seems like those games will be reveals, as he also says that "nothing from our main show has been leaked that I know of so far." Sounds good to us, if you cannot watch it live, we will of course report about everything important that happens.