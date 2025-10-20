Keeper never reached more than 191 concurrent players on Steam during its launch weekend

HQ

This past Thursday, the delightfully quirky adventure Keeper was released by Double Fine, the consistently creative geniuses who have spoiled us with timeless classics such as Brütal Legend and Psychonauts 2. As our rating revealed, they have delivered yet another gem to enjoy, full of originality and peculiarities that make it a unique experience.

But... for some unknown reason, it would be a lie to say that gamers have been flocking to play it. Before the weekend we reported that it had a very poor premiere on Steam, and if you hopes this would change over the weekend - we have some bad news for you. SteamDB now reveals that a maximum of 191 concurrent people have played Keeper (and at the time of writing, less than 100 people). This is, of course, astonishingly few, even though it is not an expensive AAA title. At least, those who played has given it "very positive" reviews.

We're keeping our fingers crossed that word of mouth (and Game Pass) will get more people to check out this unique adventure, because it's a game that really deserves a chance and is important for the industry. If titles like this flop, it's unlikely that major publishers will be interested in investing in smaller, unique productions.

Have you given Keeper a chance yet, and what did you think of it? It's out now for both PC and Xbox Series S/X.