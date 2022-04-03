Keep up to date with the latest gadgets with our Top Tech of the Week

HQ

Are you a technophile? Do you like keeping up to date with the latest gadgets and gear? Well, if so, then we have the video series for you. In our Quick Looks we check out a bunch of the most recent pieces of hardware, be it phones, PC components, mini consoles, accessories, you name it, and then give some brief thoughts on these gadgets in a short and easy to digest video.

Over the past week, we've published a whole bunch of Quick Look videos, videos where we've checked out Apple products, gaming monitors, light strips, and even a jacked up gaming laptop, and you can see what we initially think about each of these devices in the collection of videos below.

iPhone SE 2022

"The latest iteration of the iPhone SE comes with an A15 Bionic chip, a larger battery, 5G support, and is built with more durable glass."

iPad Air (2022)

"The latest iteration of the iPad Air features an M1 chip, 5G support, a front camera, and a new screen design with a Liquid Retina Display."

MSI MPG Artymis 343CQR

"This monitor boasts a 1000R ultrawide curved screen, can run up to 165Hz, is HDR certified, and can be optimised to produce less blue light."

Gigabyte M32QC

"This gaming monitor has a 31.5-inch curved panel that is AMD FreeSync and HDR enabled, and can run at up to 165Hz, all with a 1ms response time."

Philips Hue Gradient Lightstrip Ambiance

"These smart lights can spruce up your room or set up by being able to blend white and coloured light to create a range of dynamic scenes."

Razer Quick Charging Stand

"This universal charging stand can charge an Xbox controller in under three hours and is designed to prevent overheating and short circuiting."

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16

"This gaming laptop boasts a 12th Gen i9 Intel CPU, as well as a Nvidia GeForce 3000 series GPU, all with an ultra-slim 16-inch display."

Apple Universal Control

"This handy feature allows users to seamlessly control multiple Apple devices, including an iMac, MacBook, and iPad, all with the same mouse and keyboard."

Acer Predator Helios 500

"This gaming laptop features an 11th Gen Intel i9 CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, and a 4K mini LED panel that can play at up to 120Hz. "