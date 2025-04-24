Keep up the pace of the fight in the newly announced, upbeat Dead as Disco

At the last Nintendo Switch Direct (for the current console, not Switch 2) many of us were surprised by the number of rhythm games that were announced at that presentation. And it seems that the genre previously relegated to a fairly modest niche is emerging in a big way, with plenty of offerings available, and today we're adding another one.

It's Dead as Disco, a beat'em up fighting game with what looks like remixes of hit songs, both classic and modern, which has just been announced, and for which you can see the trailer at the bottom of the article.

Both release date and platforms are currently unknown, but it looks like something to keep an eye on. Just for that moment alone with the 'Maniac' theme in the video, the interest has gone up 5 points, don't you think?