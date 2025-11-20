Keep the 90s fantasy going: Echo Generation 2 is coming to Xbox and PC in 2026

As part of the Xbox Play Anywhere initiative and as part of the Xbox Partner Preview Showcase, developer Cococucumber had some big news: The sequel to Echo Generation, the nostalgia-laden turn-based action adventure game, is getting a sequel next year.

Echo Generation 2 is coming in 2026 to PC and the Xbox ecosystem as a direct sequel to the adventures of jack, the protagonist of the first RPG adventure released in 2024.

Echo Generation 2 will feature a new deck-building combat system with more than 100 unique cards to build combos, perform devastating attacks, and summon allies. Players will delve into Jack's lost years, exploring a new dimension inspired by the films and video games of the 80s and 90s and built with a colourful and nostalgic voxel visual style.

"The time has come! We are thrilled to finally open the portal to Echo Generation 2," says Martin Gauvreau, game director at Cococucumber. "We're expanding the world of Echo Generation with everything we've learned and listening closely to our community and can't wait to share more details about this new adventure that awaits the inhabitants of Maple Town and beyond."

Check out the Echo Generation 2 announcement trailer below.