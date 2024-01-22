Keep tabs on your health with Withings ScanWatch Light

HQ

While a lot of smartwatches offer health capabilities and systems, Withings has decided to up the ante in this regard with its ScanWatch Light. This hybrid smartwatch has been constructed with a variety of sensors and systems that are able to keep track and to document your various bodily functions, such as heart rate, sleeping duration, menstrual cycle, and more, and all while boasting a 30-day battery life.

If you've been searching for a smartwatch solution that could rival an Apple Watch or a system from another competitor and have been wondering if the ScanWatch Light is the right choice, you can check out the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a ton of facts and thoughts about the gadget.