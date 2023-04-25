Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Keaton's Batman and parents get the spotlight in The Flash trailer

Barry Allen managed to bring back his mom and dad. Bruce Wayne didn't.

Both the titular character and Batman got quite a bit of attention when the first trailer for The Flash arrived back in February, and it seems like they'll share many moments in the actual movie as well.

At least judging by this second The Flash trailer that we have for you today, as it starts with Michael Keaton's Bruce Wayne telling Barry what losing his parents lead to, but that it's not worth sacrificing everything to undo the past. Then we're treated to many dramatic, action-filled and humorous glimpses of what awaits when The Flash premieres on June 14.

