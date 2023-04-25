Keaton's Batman and parents get the spotlight in The Flash trailer

HQ

Both the titular character and Batman got quite a bit of attention when the first trailer for The Flash arrived back in February, and it seems like they'll share many moments in the actual movie as well.

At least judging by this second The Flash trailer that we have for you today, as it starts with Michael Keaton's Bruce Wayne telling Barry what losing his parents lead to, but that it's not worth sacrificing everything to undo the past. Then we're treated to many dramatic, action-filled and humorous glimpses of what awaits when The Flash premieres on June 14.