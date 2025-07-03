Keanu Reeves will host a docuseries exploring Cadillac's entry into Formula 1

HQ

You might be aware that next year, the Formula 1 grid is expanding to 11 teams as Cadillac is joining the fray. This will be quite the momentous occasion as we don't often see new teams being added, which is why it's only fair that the debut is documented and captured.

This is precisely what we can expect to become a reality in 2026, as Cadillac has revealed that it is working on a docuseries that chronicles its entry into F1, a show that will be hosted by Keanu Reeves and that is being made by the same crew that created the Brawn: The Impossible F1 Story docuseries too.

Further details on the project are being kept under wraps for the time being, but we are told it will show "our story in full, from day one to debut in 2026" and will offer "rare behind-the-scenes access to what it takes to build a brand new F1 team from the ground up."

