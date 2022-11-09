Keanu Reeves will appear in John Wick spinoff Ballerina

HQ

It looks like the future holds even more Keanu Reeves appearances as John Wick, as a new report from Collider has revealed that the famed actor will be reprising his iconic action role in the John Wick spinoff flick, Ballerina.

The movie is said to see Ana de Armas starring as a young female assassin who in typical John Wick fashion, seeks out revenge against the individuals who murdered her family. It's noted that the flick is set in Prague, and that alongside Reeves, Ian McShane will be appearing as Winston here again, the manager of The Continental Hotel.

Other plot details and release date information is all being kept under wraps, but we do know that Ballerina is just one of a collection of spinoffs planned for the John Wick universe, with The Continental (which focuses on the early years of Winston's life) being another.

The next John Wick outing will be John Wick: Chapter 4, which will debut in cinemas on March 24, 2023. Catch the trailer for that film below.

