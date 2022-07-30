Keanu Reeves wants to play an older Batman eventually

HQ

Keanu Reeves has played his fair share of action heroes over the years, but it turns out he hasn't fulfilled his dreams quite yet in this department. In a recent interview with ExtraTV, Reeves says he would like to play Batman sometime.

He admits that Robert Pattinson is currently playing Batman and is "doing awesome", but says he is more leaning into an older version. Perhaps something more in line with Frank Miller's classic comic The Dark Knight Returns from 1986:

"It's always been a dream, but Pattinson's Batman right now. He's doing awesome, but maybe down the road when they need an older Batman."

If you would like to hear what Keanu Reeves sounds like as Batman, you should head to the theatres this weekend as DC League of Super-Pets premieres on July 29 - and has Reeves playing Bruce Wayne/Batman.

What do you think of the idea of having Reeves as an aged version of Batman?

Thanks IGN