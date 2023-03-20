Keanu Reeves wants to be the first human to talk to aliens

HQ

If Earth is ever visited by little green men, Keanu Reeves wants to be the first human to talk to them. He revealed this during an AMA on Reddit when he was asked if he would consider becoming an ambassador for humanity and making first contact at such a time. To which he replied:

"Heck yea, how's it going? How was your trip? You hungry? Want anything to drink?"

NASA themselves have previously commented on what exactly would happen if a UFO came and landed on Earth. Lori Glaze told Business Insider:

"You can't overstate just how important that discovery would be. How we're going to confirm that and announce it responsibly, I think is a really, really important question. The biggest challenge is trying to keep that communication on an even keel, right? With an excitement, and yet also understanding that we need to set the expectations that we have to follow the scientific process."

Who knows, maybe one day it will become reality and if we are to trust Pentagon chief Sean Kirkpatrick, there is a good chance that one or more alien mother ships are already in our solar system.

"An artificial interstellar object could potentially be a parent craft that releases many small probes during its close passage to Earth, an operational construct not too dissimilar from NASA missions.

With proper design, these tiny probes would reach the Earth or other solar system planets for exploration, as the parent craft passes by within a fraction of the Earth-Sun separation - just like 'Oumuamua' did. Astronomers would not be able to notice the spray of mini-probes because they do not reflect enough sunlight for existing survey telescopes to notice them."

Say what you will about aliens, but Keanu seems like a safe and friendly card when it comes to first communication, don't you think?

Who would you like to see represent humanity in a first conversation with aliens, would Keanu be a good ambassador?