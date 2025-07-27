Keanu Reeves swaps Seth Rogen's and Aziz Ansari's lives in Good Fortune

HQ

Keanu Reeves may still be one of the biggest action stars in the world, but the John Wick frontman also routinely appears in smaller scale alternatives too. This will happen once more in October, when Reeves stars in Good Fortune, a comedy flick where he becomes Angel Gabriel, using his heavenly powers in an attempt to actually improve the lives of two very different individuals.

Reeves stars alongside Seth Rogen, who here plays a wealthy and detached venture capitalist, and Aziz Ansari, a downtrodden gig worker struggling to make much more out of his life. The plot basically sees Reeves' Gabriel deciding to swap the lives of these two characters, to show that Ansari's Arj actually has desirable parts of his life, all while Rogen's Jeff maybe doesn't quite have everything like he believes he does.

Good Fortune will premiere in cinemas on October 17, and you can see the latest trailer for the film and its synopsis below.

"In Good Fortune, a well-meaning but rather inept angel named Gabriel (Keanu Reeves) meddles in the lives of a struggling gig worker (Aziz Ansari) and a wealthy venture capitalist (Seth Rogen)."