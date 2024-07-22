Keanu Reeves speaks on the alt-right using metaphors from the Matrix

The Matrix is full of iconic moments and quotes, but in recent years there has been an increase in the terms red-pilled and blue-pilled, sometimes used by the alt-right and other political ideologies to describe themselves and those holding opposing views.

Speaking with The Guardian, the star of The Matrix Keanu Reeves addressed the new meaning of taking the red pill, and had the following to say:

"It doesn't sound that great to me?" he said. "But I don't know. It's art, right? So I don't know. I mean, it's like ... yeah. I guess people ... yeah. Take it and run with it."

So, it seems Reeves doesn't really mind how the red pill metaphor is used, as at the end of the day it is art and can be interpreted however you like. But, on the other hand at the same time it doesn't seem like he's endorsing the redpilled fellows out there, as he seemed hesitant in the quote to make any definitive statement.

