Keanu Reeves says no to Neo and John Wick in Mortal Kombat

Pretty much anyone with an interest for games know that Keanu Reeves is in Cyberpunk 2077, so many have been hoping to see the popular actor in other games as well. Unfortunately, it seems like the most requested collaborations won't happen.

Reeves is the guest in the latest episode of Esquire's "Explain This" show, and has the following to say when asked if he wants to see Neo from The Matrix and John Wick from...John Wick in a Mortal Kombat game:

"If it was up to me? No. Mortal Kombat is awesome in so many ways, but I think...you know...Neo, John Wick...they're doing their own thing. Mortal Kombat is doing their own thing."

He could obviously change his mind in the future or even just be trying to keep an upcoming project secret, but who knows. Warner Bros. does own the right to both the The Matrix franchise, Mortal Kombat and some rights to John Wick, so not seeing neither Neo nor John Wick in Mortal Kombat and/or MultiVersus is extremely unlikely.