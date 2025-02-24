Keanu Reeves says DC Studios gave the greenlight for a Constantine sequel

We've been hearing several rumours and reports about the sequel to 2005's Constantine for a while now, including that it is very, very close to becoming a reality. It seems that is truly the case, especially according to John Constantine himself, Keanu Reeves, who recently spoke about the film in an interview with Inverse.

When asked about how it's going behind the scenes, Reeves revealed that a pitch for the movie was recently delivered to DC Studios, who approved the idea, meaning work is now commencing on a script.

Reeves stated: "We've been trying to make this film for over a decade, and we just recently put a story together and pitched it to DC Studios and they said, 'Okay,'. So, we're going to try and write a script."

There's no word on the plotline and what we can expect Constantine to be subject to, but Reeves did note that the hero will be "tortured even more." What is also unclear is how this film will fit into DC's wider plans. Perhaps it will be an Elseworlds story (like The Batman), meaning Reeves' take on the character won't be an actual part of the new DC Universe.