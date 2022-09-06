Keanu Reeves returns in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

HQ

The fact that Cyberpunk 2077 had some serious issues at launch, especially on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, hasn't stopped many of us from being very excited about the game's first expansion. That's why today's Night City Wire stream was a weird mix of great and disappointing.

Because we finally know that the expansion is called Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty and will launch on PC, PS5, Xbox Series and Stadia sometime next year. That's right. CD Projekt has decided to not release it on last-gen consoles. One of the reasons for this could be the developers' high ambitions for the new content.

As the teaser trailer at the bottom shows, Phantom Liberty will take us to a new district in Night City where new enemies can be slaughtered with new weapons, modifications and more as you seemingly faithfully serve the New United States of America alongside Keanu Reeves' not exactly enthusiastic Johnny Silverhand. Don't expect all-out action every second because of that, however. The story will apparently be more like a spy-thriller, so it'll be interesting to learn more closer to launch.

Not that we'll have to wait that long for new and more content in Cyberpunk 2077. The so-called Edgerunner update can be downloaded on all platforms today, and it finally implements transmog (the option to change how your clothes look without changing their stats, if you didn't know), a new jacket and shotgun based on Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, an endless runner minigame called Roach Race, new stuff at Ripperdoc, new Photo Mode tools and a few other things. It's very important to note that this is the finally major update for the PS4 and Xbox One versions. Everyone else can look forward to future updates that will completely overhaul the police system, as well as both vehicle and melee combat.

How does this sound to you? Is it okay that the last-gen versions are being left behind if the other version finally get the chance to live up to their potential?