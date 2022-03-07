Keanu Reeves plays Batman in DC League of Super-Pets

HQ

The Batman wasn't the only thing related to the Caped Crusader Warner launched last week. They also released a new trailer for the upcoming DC League of Super-Pets, which premieres later this year. This light-hearted movie is crammed with celebrity voices like Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart playing the protagonist duo Krypto the Superdog and Ace the Bat-Hound.

We also get to enjoy John Krasinski doing the voice for Super-Man, with Keanu Reeves playing Batman. The movie seems to offer good fun for the whole family, but clearly has a couple of jokes that is aimed for the DC fans. There are also some "fourth wall" stuff going on here that we think you might like. Check it out below.