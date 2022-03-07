Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elder Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Keanu Reeves plays Batman in DC League of Super-Pets

The animated family movie will be premiering later this year.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The Batman wasn't the only thing related to the Caped Crusader Warner launched last week. They also released a new trailer for the upcoming DC League of Super-Pets, which premieres later this year. This light-hearted movie is crammed with celebrity voices like Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart playing the protagonist duo Krypto the Superdog and Ace the Bat-Hound.

We also get to enjoy John Krasinski doing the voice for Super-Man, with Keanu Reeves playing Batman. The movie seems to offer good fun for the whole family, but clearly has a couple of jokes that is aimed for the DC fans. There are also some "fourth wall" stuff going on here that we think you might like. Check it out below.

HQ
Keanu Reeves plays Batman in DC League of Super-Pets


Loading next content