Keanu Reeves plays Angel Gabriel in comedy film Good Fortune

As of recent memory, we have known Keanu Reeves mainly as the stylish hitman John Wick, but this October he is looking to flip the script by trying his hand at being an agent of heaven.

As part of the comedy film Good Fortune, Reeves will be playing the Angel Gabriel, who in a bid to break up the mundanity of saving souls from daft deaths, for example while texting and driving, decides to find a truly lost soul and bring them back to the light. This leads him to Aziz Ansari's warehouse worker and Seth Rogen's venture capitalist, two souls that require a heavenly touch.

Written and directed by Ansari too, and also starring Keke Palmer and Sandra Oh, this movie is being produced by Lionsgate and will be arriving in cinemas as soon as October 17. You can see the official trailer for the promising flick below.