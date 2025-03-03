Keanu Reeves on returning as John Wick: "You know, the character's dead"

HQ

Keanu Reeves wrapped up a mega action run in 2023 when John Wick: Chapter 4 made its debut in cinemas and served up a memorable flick. Since then, we've been awaiting more from this franchise, something that will become a reality in the summer when the Ana de Armas-led Ballerina arrives in June, which will see Reeves' Baba Yaga popping up albeit very briefly.

So, what about after this film? What's planned for the world of Wick beyond Ballerina? Extra TV recently asked Reeves during an interview about his upcoming Visionaries series, to which Reeves replied:

"Oh my gosh, well there's a version of it called 'Ballerina,' which is in the 'John Wick' world, and John Wick makes a brief appearance. So, other than that, I have no idea."

He was then asked if he'd like to do more John Wick films, to which he never explicitly said no, but did suggest that it's not at the top of his priority list. Reeves added:

"You know, the character's dead. He died in 'John Wick: Chapter 4.' I know, in Hollywood you can... I know, I know, it's the Hollywood story. Right now, there isn't."

Do you think it's time to let John Wick rest or would you enjoy another film in the series?