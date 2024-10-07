Keanu Reeves made his debut as a pro racing driver over the weekend

HQ

It's a pretty well known fact that Keanu Reeves is a fan of motorsports, as we've seen the actor appearing at different motoring events in the past, including the Goodwood Festival of Speed. However, over the weekend Reeves made his debut as a professional racing driver, all during an appearance as a competitor in the Toyota GR Cup that was being held at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

As per The Guardian, it's noted that Reeves competed in the race with teammate Dude Perfect's Cody Jones. Reeves got behind the wheel of the No 92 BRZRKR car, which in itself refers to a graphic novel that Reeves created. As for the actor's performance, he qualified 31st out of 35 total positions, managed to climb as high as 21st, had a spin onto the grass halfway through the race and ultimately ended the race in 25th.

Not a bad effort at all for a 60-year-old debutant.

