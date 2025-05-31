English
Constantine 2

Keanu Reeves is reportedly critical of the Constantine 2 script

Keanu Reeves may be donning the trench coat once again — but not without reservations. New reports suggest the star isn't thrilled with the current script.

It's now been over 20 years since Constantine was released, and as we've previously reported, work on the sequel is in full swing. Unfortunately, the project seems to be moving a bit slowly, and Peter Stormare — who famously played Lucifer in the original film — reveals that Reeves isn't happy with the direction of the script. The studio wants more action and spectacular scenes, while Reeves prefers a more spiritual and subdued tone, similar to the original film.

Stormare says that Reeves doesn't want Constantine 2 to turn into an action-packed blockbuster, but rather focus on the conflict between ordinary people and demons. In an interview with The Direct, Stormare said:

"It's a lot of back and forth... I think Keanu [Reeves], which I know pretty good, is not so happy with the scripts and usually what comes out of the studios... Because the first one wasn't that successful in the beginning, it became a sleeper and became a cult movie, and now it is one of the biggest cult movies ever. But to do a sequel, the studios want to have, you know, cars flying in the air. They want to have people doing flip-flops and fighting action scenes. And I think Keanu says, 'I've done John Wick. This movie is spiritual. It's about demons and regular people. And I wanted to keep it that way.' And we talked about that."

What are your hopes for Constantine 2?

Constantine 2

