Keanu Reeves is interested in joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has grown exponentially over the years, welcoming all kinds of big-name talent to its universe, with the latest of the bunch including Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, and Kit Harrington in November's Eternals.

The number of stars involved in live-action Marvel productions is also set to expand even further with Hailee Steinfeld (via the Hawkeye show) and then with various former Spider-Man villains in No Way Home this December. But even with all this Hollywood talent being involved, somehow Keanu Reeves has yet to find his way into a Marvel production, despite seemingly being interested to do so.

Speaking with Esquire recently about the MCU, Reeves said, "Isn't it bigger than a universe? It's almost like a multiverse... It's a Marvel-verse. It would be an honor. There's some really amazing directors, and visionaries, and they're doing something no one's ever really done. It's special in that sense in terms of the scale, the ambition, the production. So it'd be cool to be a part of that."

If Reeves was to make his entrance into the MCU, which character would you like to see him portray?