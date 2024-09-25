Keanu Reeves is even set to voice Shadow the Hedgehog in Sonic X Shadows Generations

HQ

We're all eagerly looking forward to seeing Keanu Reeves take on the iconic black and red hedgehog Shadow in the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie debuting in cinemas in December, but this won't be the only place where we get to hear the John Wick star voicing the famed Sega and Sonic Team character.

As part of tonight's State of Play broadcast, it has just been affirmed that Reeves will voice Shadow in a Movie Pack for Sonic X Shadows Generations that even looks to resemble and offer up elements that will be similar to the theatrical flick too.

This Pack will be debuting in Sonic X Shadows Generations on December 12, and anyone who picks up the Digital Deluxe Edition will be able to dive right in on launch day. Speaking about the Pack, Sonic series producer Shun Nakamura has spoken and shared a few titbits in a PlayStation Blog article.

When asked about how the Pack came about, Nakamura stated: "We saw an almost festival-like opportunity where we have the movie and game being launched almost at the same time. We decided to pursue it and have work on movie-related content with development starting last Autumn."

When asked about the content that this Pack will offer, he added: "This content will not have a story which per se that would relate directly to the movie. Rather, as you can see in the trailer, it will be set in Tokyo, where Shadow visits in the movie."

Lastly, when asked about what it was like working with Reeves, Nakamura finished with: "It was an incredibly secretive process, so when we started to implement the voice in the game, we actually weren't told who this voice is. The voice recording was handled by Iizuka-san in the US, so when we received the recorded voice files, we listened to it and felt, is this that actor...?, so we were also surprised after the official announcement from Paramount!"

Are you looking forward to seeing Shadow in Sonic X Shadow Generations?