Keanu Reeves has always fancied himself as Wolverine

Over the past weekend, Keanu Reeves took to Reddit to engage in an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session, which ended up gaining a LOT of traction. Lionsgate, the production company behind the John Wick franchise, recently confirmed to Reeves that his AMA became the biggest AMA on Reddit of all-time, beating out the record set for when Barack Obama hosted one.

But as part of that AMA, Reeves was asked about if there was any role he has ever regretted turning down, to which the actor replied succinctly with, "No". He did then decide to add a little bit of spice to the matter by ending the comment with, "but I did always want to play Wolverine."

There have been many reports and quotes from Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige over the years that talk about trying to fit Reeves into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the right role, but considering Hugh Jackman is returning to play Wolverine in Deadpool 3, it looks like he won't be getting a chance to don the claws this time.

