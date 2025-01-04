Keanu Reeves goes above and beyond in Secret Level's Armored Core episode

HQ

Keanu Reeves is once again proving why he's beloved by fans and colleagues alike. In his latest performance for Prime Video's Secret Level, a video game anthology series, Reeves portrays a rugged mech pilot in the Armored Core episode titled "Asset Management." His commitment to the role is nothing short of remarkable, with a behind-the-scenes story that underscores his work ethic and selflessness.

In a recent interview with Collider, the creators of Secret Level, Dave Wilson and Tim Miller, shared a story about Reeves' dedication that went above and beyond what they expected. Despite injuring his knee just weeks before filming, Reeves insisted on pushing through, offering to shoot scenes with his leg in a brace. Not only did he continue to work through the pain, but he filmed for 13 hours straight, even while dealing with a cold. As Wilson put it, working with Reeves was a humbling experience, one that reminded him of how rare it is to encounter such a down-to-earth star at the top of his game.

The 60-year-old actor is known for his kindness and humility, with numerous stories about him going the extra mile for his colleagues. Whether it's gifting his stunt team expensive watches or showing up to work in less-than-ideal conditions, Reeves' professionalism and genuine passion for his craft are evident in every project he takes on.

