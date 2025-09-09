Keanu Reeves eager to return as Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2

HQ

Work on The Witcher 4 is progressing feverishly within the walls of CD Projekt Red, but that doesn't mean the studio's other major franchise - Cyberpunk - has been put on hold. Quite the opposite, in fact: the dystopian pot is already bubbling, and pre-production of what will become Cyberpunk 2 is underway. Fans will, however, have to wait quite some time for what was previously known internally as Project Orion, with the game expected to see the light of day only after 2029.

As for what to expect from the sequel, details are practically non-existent. No story beats, characters, or gameplay information has been revealed so far. But one familiar voice has already spoken up: Keanu Reeves. The actor, who made a massive splash as Johnny Silverhand in Cyberpunk 2077, has openly stated that he'd be more than happy to reprise the role in the sequel.

"Absolutely. I'd love to play Johnny Silverhand again."

Whether this is possible or not depends entirely on which of the game's many endings CD Projekt Red eventually considers canon. That's something the studio has never clarified, and it creates a tricky situation if Silverhand were to appear in the follow-up. One thing is certain, though: the interest in Keanu Reeves is sky-high, as is the desire among fans to see him return as Silverhand.

Can you imagine Night City without him?