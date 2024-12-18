Keanu Reeves doubts his body can handle playing John Wick again

HQ

Keanu Reeves, who recently turned 60, has expressed some hesitation about reprising the role of John Wick again. This is because of the physical demands involved and in an interview with CBS he mentioned that his body probably can't handle another movie in the franchise.

"You can never say never, but my knees right now are saying, 'You can't do another John Wick.' So, my heart does, but I don't know if my knees can do it"

There is no doubt that there will be a fifth John Wick movie. The movies have made way too much money for Lionsgate to just leave the brand untouched on the shelf. We also know that John Wick: Chapter 5 has been in the works for at least four years.

But after the pandemic and the Hollywood strike, the project has changed a bit and director Chad Stahelski is now hinting that the movie will be the start of a new story rather than following up on the events of the fourth installment.

How do you see the future of John Wick? Would you like to see more of Reeves or new stories?