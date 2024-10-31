Keanu Reeves did plenty of research to bring Shadow to life

HQ

Sonic the Hedgehog 3's director has revealed the amount of dedication Keanu Reeves brought to the role of Shadow the Hedgehog. Shadow is a character fans have wanted to see on the big screen for years. He's a villain to some, an antihero to others, but it's clear in the third film he'll be much more of the former.

Speaking on day 2 of Sonic Revolution's Shadow Revolution stream (via GamesRadar) Jeff Fowler had some very nice things to say about Keanu and how he's bringing Shadow to life. "He thinks the character is awesome and he definitely understood what we were going for and he was very excited to do his version of it," he said.

"He would give us so many different versions of line readings and just want to keep going. It was not sort of showing up and reading the script into a microphone...He really wanted to create a very fan faithful version of the character. He did research. In our first meeting, he very clearly had gone and done his homework, which was awesome. I can't say enough wonderful things about Keanu and what he brought to the character and the experience of making this movie. I think people are going to really, really love his version of Shadow."

Some were critical of the short glimpse we got of Keanu's performance in the trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 3, but if you're annoyed he sounds like Keanu Reeves, then your best bet is to watch the film in a different language I'm afraid. While he might not have a great vocal range, Reeves certainly has his own stamp he puts on roles, and it'll be interesting to see what he does with Shadow later this year.