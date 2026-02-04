Keanu Reeves cuts off his John Wick hair and Jonah Hill looks unrecognisable in Apple TV's Outcome

Last night, Apple TV proved to the world that 2026 will be a huge year for the streaming platform. It hosted an event where it showed off much of its slate for the coming 11 months, with this offering up news that span season renewals for existing shows and also first-looks at upcoming major movies.

One such example is a project known as Outcome. It's a film that is being made by Jonah Hill, with the intention to debut on Apple TV on April 10, and it stars some really big names too, with Keanu Reeves, Cameron Diaz, and Matt Bomer joining Hill on-screen.

The thing that might command your attention about this film however is the stark appearance changes of both Reeves and Hill, as the John Wick star has cut his signature hair for the role while the Jump Street star looks almost unrecognisable with a shaved head, grey beard, and very slender form.

As for what Outcome is about, the plot premise is outlined as such: "Reef Hawk (Reeves), Hollywood's poster child since age six, is not okay. When he learns about an extortion plot tied to a mysterious video, Reef preemptively sets out on a redemption tour to make amends, confront his demons, and avoid getting cancelled."

We don't have a trailer yet for Outcome, but you can see a first images from the flick below.