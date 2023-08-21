Keanu Reeves could star in Death Stranding 2

HQ

Keanu Reeves in Death Stranding 2? Not much evidence pointed in that direction, until we saw Hideo Kojima's latest Instagram post, in which we can see the beloved Cyberpunk 2077, John Wick, and Matrix actor alongside Norman Reedus.

Perhaps the three simply met up, but it appears that they are in the middle of nowhere on a shooting location, which has fans wondering whether Keanu could be in the upcoming game.

Already, the cast is looking stacked, with Elle Fanning and Shioli Kutsuna starring alongside a returning Norman Reedus, Léa Seydoux, and more. Hopefully, we'll hear more on Death Stranding 2 soon.

Would you want Keanu Reeves to be in Death Stranding 2?