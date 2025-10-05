Keanu Reeves confirms new Constantine 2 script is ready

Hope is still alive for Constantine 2. According to Keanu Reeves himself, a new version of the script is now complete and awaiting approval from the studio. The sequel has been in development for at least three years since it was first announced, promising Reeves' return in the lead role alongside Francis Lawrence and producer J.J. Abrams, who remain attached to the project.

It's been almost two decades since we last saw John Constantine on the big screen. The original film wasn't exactly a box-office phenomenon when it premiered in 2005, earning around $280 million worldwide, but it has since grown into something of a cult classic. Over the years, fans have been vocal about their desire for a follow-up, and it finally seems like those prayers might be answered.

There's been some concern that earlier drafts of the sequel leaned too heavily into traditional superhero territory — a direction both Reeves and co-star Peter Stormare were reportedly unhappy with. The latest script, however, is said to be more grounded, less bombastic, and more in tune with the darkly supernatural tone that made the first movie so unique.

If Warner Bros. gives the green light, Reeves could soon be back in his signature trench coat, battling demons and inner darkness alike. Fingers crossed that this long-gestating sequel finally comes to life.

Are you ready for more Constantine?