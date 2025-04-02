Keanu Reeves confirmed to return in John Wick 5

Chad Stahelski has seemed eager to make Keanu Reeves return as John Wick in a fifth movie, but Reeves has stayed pretty cryptic. This has left the fans wondering if the talented director and the beloved actor will reunite, even after what seemed to be the end of John Wick in John Wick: Chapter 4. Well, to quote the assassin himself: "People keep asking if I'm back, and I haven't really had an answer. But now, yeah, I'm thinkin' I'm back.

Lionsgate confirms in a press release that Chad Stahelski is set to direct what we'll call John Wick 5 for now, and that Keanu Reeves will return as the titular character. We're told they already have a story in mind, so now we just have to wait for the script to polished and Reeves to learn even more tricks in the gym and at the shooting range. In the meantime, look forward to From the World of John Wick: Ballerina premiering in cinemas in two months, as Reeves will also make an appearance there.