Keanu Reeves BRZRKR comic series set for Netflix adaptation

HQ

It has now been confirmed that Fast and Furious director Justin Lin will direct Keanu Reeves in the upcoming Netflix production BRZRKR. The film is based on the comic book of the same name, which Reeves co-created in close collaboration with writer Matt Kindt and illustrator Ron Garney.

BRZRKR tells the story of the demigod "B," who has wandered the Earth for 80,000 years. In modern times, he works for the U.S. government, taking on deadly missions. His sole driving force in life is the search for the truth about his existence—and how he can bring it to an end.

The Netflix adaptation is being written by Mattson Tomlin, who has previously worked on The Batman, among other projects. Reeves will, of course, play the lead role while also serving as a producer alongside Ross Richie and Stephen Christy.

Have you read BRZRKR, and are you looking forward to this Netflix adaptation?