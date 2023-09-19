Keanu Reeves begged to be killed off in John Wick: Chapter 4

HQ

Keanu Reeves reportedly wanted his character of John Wick to be killed off definitively in the end of the fourth movie.

Speaking with Collider, franchise producer Basil Iwanyk said: "After the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th movie, making these films is so exhausting and it destroys Keanu, physically and emotionally. By the end, he's always like, 'I can't do this again,' and we agree with him. The guy is just a shell of himself because he just goes off and goes for it. He was like, 'I wanna be definitively killed at the end of this movie.' We were like, 'You know, we'll leave a 10% little opening.'"

However, Iwanyk remains confident that there's a chance for Reeves to return. He believes that the cast all get the fear of missing out quickly after production finishes, even as they try and rest their weary bodies.

"We've all become such good friends and we all like each other so much and we're all so tickled by the success of these movies, critically and commercially that we all think to ourselves, 'Okay, how do we get the band back together, in a way that merits a good story in the next evolution of John.'" Iwanyk said.

"At this point, it's Keanu and Chad [Stahelski] getting together to figure out what that story is. The way I describe it is that they're like Paul McCartney and John Lennon, and I'm Ringo. They'll call me and let me know, 'All right, we're showing up. Here's where you show up, and here's what our story is.'"

