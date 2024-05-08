Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock are keen on a third Speed film

HQ

There's no doubt whatsoever that Jan de Bont's action flick Speed is one of the most entertaining blockbusters of the 90s. Fast and wildly explosive with two very young actors behind the wheel, and of course, the unforgettable bad boy Howard Payne portrayed by Dennis Hopper.

As many of you will remember, the world was also treated to a notoriously bad sequel, which also flopped hugely and effectively killed any thoughts of a film franchise - at least until now. Because during an interview with the 50 mph Podcast with both Reeves and Bullock, Speed 3 came up, something they both seemed pretty keen on.

Bullock herself mentioned how the chemistry between her and Reeves during filming was amazing, saying:

"Before I die, before I leave this planet, I do think that Keanu and I need to do something in front of the camera. Are we, you know, in wheelchairs or with walkers? Maybe. Are we on little scooters at Disneyland?"

Reeves followed up on Bullock's comment, adding:

"It does feel like there is a siren call to it, like there's something that wasn't done. I would love to work with you again before our eyes close."

So who knows, maybe there will be a Speed 3 after all, if some company is willing to take a chance.

Could you imagine a third Speed?