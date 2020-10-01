Keanu Reeves aka Johnny Silverhand stars in new Cyberpunk 2077 commercial

You're watching Advertisements

In 2077, What makes someone a criminal? Being caught.

In a month and a half the most anticipated game of the moment will finally release on both PC, Stadia, and the current and upcoming generation of Xbox and PlayStation consoles (with next-gen updates coming later). That means that its promotional campaign kicked off as soon as today, and it did it with a TV-like commercial starring none other than Keanu Reeves, who portrays Johnny Silverhand in the game.

The spot was first seen during yesterday's LA Lakers vs Miami Heat NBA match, and it basically has Reeves asking players to step into the shoes of main character V to join Silverhand and survive in Night City by "seizing the day".

We recently learn how series creator Mike Pondsmith hilariously learned about CDPR's signing of Reeves as Silverhand. What do you think about the casting?