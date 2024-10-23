English
Love Hurts

Ke Huy Quan plays a retired master assassin in the upcoming Love Hurts

And we have the first official, and surprisingly funny trailer to show you.

After playing Short Round in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and Data in The Goonies, Ke Huy Quan took a long break from Hollywood of nearly three decades. After a hugely acclaimed (and Oscar-winning!) performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once, he seems to be back acting full-time and his next feature Love Hurts opens in cinemas on February 7.

Here, Ke Huy Quan plays a successful real estate agent - but one with a slightly unusual past. He was a top-notch assassin, and now reality is starting to catch up with him.

What's in store seems to be a slightly more comical John Wick-like story, which seems to take some inspiration from classic Jackie Chan movies. Check out what we mean by that in the brand new trailer below.

Love Hurts

