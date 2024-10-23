Ke Huy Quan plays a retired master assassin in the upcoming Love Hurts

After playing Short Round in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and Data in The Goonies, Ke Huy Quan took a long break from Hollywood of nearly three decades. After a hugely acclaimed (and Oscar-winning!) performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once, he seems to be back acting full-time and his next feature Love Hurts opens in cinemas on February 7.

Here, Ke Huy Quan plays a successful real estate agent - but one with a slightly unusual past. He was a top-notch assassin, and now reality is starting to catch up with him.

What's in store seems to be a slightly more comical John Wick-like story, which seems to take some inspiration from classic Jackie Chan movies. Check out what we mean by that in the brand new trailer below.