Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Kazuya to join Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

He entered the scene by sacrificing Ganondorf into a volcano.

The Nintendo Direct for E3 2021 just started, and it kicked things off by revealing the next character that will be joining the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate line-up. Tekken's Kazuya will be the next playable fighter in the game, and in a fashion that is starting to become the norm for Smash Ultimate, his reveal trailer started with Kazuya eliminating a character (Ganondorf was the lucky chap this time) in the most hardcore of fashion: by throwing them into a volcano alike what Heihachi did to Kazuya in the Tekken universe.

Right now, there is no release date or window for when Kazuya will join Smash Ultimate, but we are told that there will be more discussed and shown in a future presentation, happening this June, June 28 at 3pm BST / 4pm CEST to be exact.

Are you looking forward to being able to play as Kazuya in Smash Ultimate?

