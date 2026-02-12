Kazutaka Kodaka wants "The Hundred Line" to be a game that lasts for more than 10 years, adding 400 new routes

HQ

Kazutaka Kodaka is one of the most charismatic video game creators around today. He is very good at crafting slightly dark stories full of death and unexpected twists, which has helped him build a legion of fans who love all his works.

The Hundred Line, his most ambitious title to date, which was actually two games with a total of 100 endings, wants to continue growing. Recently, the game's director asked all fans via his X account to help him keep the game alive for another 10 years:

"I want to make this dream come true! Please help me spread the word about Hundreds Line! It's an incredible game, and I want everyone to play it!"

It remains to be seen whether this game will end up being as big as its creator wants it to be. In the meantime, we can continue to enjoy other works he has been involved in, such as Danganronpa 2x2 and its incredible limited edition, or we can ask him to make a sequel to Master Detective Archives: Rain Code.

Do you want The Hundred Line to continue receiving content, or would you prefer him to make other games?