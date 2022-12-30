Kazunori Yamauchi: Gran Turismo 7 not in development for PC

HQ

Gran Turismo 7 was released back in March for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. It seemed like a perfect title to launch for PC eventually, and with Sony declaring they will increase their PC efforts in the future, it seemed like a likely candidate for the format.

Unfortunately, this does not seem like anything we should hope for, as the Polyphony Digital CEO Kazunori Yamauchinow says that the studio isn't working on a PC port of Gran Turismo 7. When the Japanese outlet Game Watch specifically asked about a PC version of the game, something he previously hinted about, he replied:

"That is not correct. I said that 'we stay open to all possible options.' So the probability for a PC version may not actually be zero, but if you want to know what we're actually doing, the answer is nothing. There's nothing to talk about."

We assume some people will keep their fingers crossed for Gran Turismo 7 on PC, but it seems like it will be a very long wait - if it ever happens.

Thanks TweakTown