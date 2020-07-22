Kaze and the Wild Masks will also be available on console

You're watching Advertisements

PixelHive and Soedesco just announced that their 90's inspired platformer Kaze and the Wild Masks will be released on PC (via Steam, which we already knew), PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Offering more than 30 levels and 50 bonus levels, this pixel-art game will allow you to unleash the power of the wild masks to borrow the skills of the shark, tiger, eagle and lizard.

Kaze and the Wild Masks' free demo is currently available until July 27 as a part of the Xbox One Summer Game Fest. It has also been announced that the game would be available both physically and digitally.