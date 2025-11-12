Kazakhstan's parliament bans "LGBT propaganda"

HQ

Kazakhstan's lower house of parliament has approved a bill banning what it calls "LGBT propaganda" in the media and online. The legislation imposes fines and up to 10 days in jail for repeat offenders and mirrors similar laws in Russia, Georgia, and Hungary. It will now move to the senate, where it is expected to pass easily.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has repeatedly emphasized the defense of traditional values in recent months. The bill's supporters argue that restricting certain online content protects children from what they see as harmful influences on morality and family life.

Human rights concerns

Rights organizations have condemned the legislation, saying it violates Kazakhstan's international human rights commitments. The Brussels-based International Partnership for Human Rights called the law a "blatant breach" of those obligations.

Although homosexuality has been legal in Kazakhstan since the 1990s, social attitudes remain conservative. Education Minister Gani Beisembayev defended the law, claiming young people are exposed daily to information that could distort their understanding of "family and morality."