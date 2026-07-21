Kaylee Hottle, Godzilla vs. Kong actress, dies in car crash at the age of 18

HQ

Some devastating news: Kaylee Hottle, the 18-year-old actress known for the latest Godzilla vs. Kong movies, has died in a car crash in Maryland. Her father, Joshua Hottle, confirmed her death on a video on Facebook on sign language.

Hottle was the only victim when a car veered off the road and struck a culvert, with police officers saying that "excessive speed" caused the accident. Another passenger declined assistance and the driver was treated with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hottle, who was deaf, coming from an all-deaf family, played Jia in Godzilla vs. Kong (2021), alongside Rebecca Hall and Alexander Skarsgård, a girl who established a deep connection with Kong. She reprised her role in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024) and was nominated for the Saturn Award for Best Performance by a Younger Actor. She was not set to appear in the following film, Godzilla x Kong: Supernova in 2027.

"Through her unforgettable portrayal of Jia, Kaylee brought extraordinary heart, humanity, and light to Godzilla, Kong, and the Monsterverse", posted Legendary, producers of the movies. "She was a cherished member of our film family, and her kindness, warmth, and remarkable talent touched everyone fortunate enough to work alongside her. Our hearts are with her family, friends, and all who knew and loved her during this unimaginably difficult time."

Rest in peace, Kaylee.