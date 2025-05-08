Kayce Dutton Yellowstone spinoff series greenlit at CBS

The "will they won't they" situation surrounding the future of Yellowstone as a franchise has been fascinating to follow. Seemingly, the unclear nature of the series future is coming to a close, as the rumoured spinoff surrounding Luke Grimes' Kayce Dutton (one of the children of Kevin Costner's patriarch John Dutton) is going ahead.

According to Variety, the show has been picked up by CBS with plans for a 13-episode first season that will begin filming this summer with plans to then premiere sometime in the middle of 2026 on Sundays in the US. The wider global premiere hasn't been mentioned, but considering Yellowstone and all of its spinoffs have been a property of Paramount and its streaming platform, we can probably expect the show to come to Paramount+ on the Monday after the US premiere.

The show is expected to be called Y: Marshals and the official synopsis adds the following: "With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region's war on violence."

SEAL Team's Spencer Hudnut is attached as the writer, showrunner, and executive producer, while Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan is tagged as an executive producer.