Kayce Dutton returns in first trailer for Yellowstone spinoff Y: Marshals

Yellowstone may be well and truly over, and with Taylor Sheridan soon leaving Paramount, it may never return in the way we remember it, but there are at least a few spinoff shows in the pipeline that are based on familiar and beloved characters.

One such example is Y: Marshals, a series that puts Luke Grimes in the lead as the returning Kayce Dutton and sees him embracing a new chapter of his life beyond the Dutton family ranch. Here, we see Kayce joining a team of marshals that protect the famous national park, getting wrapped up in all manner of dangerous scenarios along the way. There's tons of new cast members to meet, but also a handful of returning others, including Gil Birmingham as Thomas Rainwater.

The main catch with this show is that the wider global premiere plans (outside of the US) are unclear as of writing. We know that in the US, the show will be coming to Paramount+ on March 1, 2026, but it's not certain this will be reflected elsewhere, and the proof of that is how there are no official trailers for the series available outside of the US. We can at least see the trailer via third-party channels like JoBlo Movie Network below, but there is not yet any way to watch the trailer through official channels like CBS/Paramount+.

As more information comes out about Y: Marshals, we'll be sure to keep you updated, but considering the scale of Yellowstone, it does seem unlikely that this won't get a global premiere of some kind in 2026.