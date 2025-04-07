Kawasaki unveils rideable quadruped robot called the Corleo

HQ

As part of the Osaka Expo 2025, motorcycle manufacturer Kawasaki has just presented a glimpse at an upcoming concept model that aims to change how we judge and experience personal mobility. Formerly known as Concept 01, the product is now going by the name of Corleo, and it's a quadruped robot that can be ridden and that is designed to conquer rough and rugged terrain.

Kawasaki has introduced the world to Corleo with a video that you can see below that demonstrates how the robot can be ridden and how it tackles traversing over uneven surfaces. We even get a taste of the display that it will offer and how it has enough room to also carry a smaller second passenger as well.

Speaking about the Corleo on Kawasaki's website, the company notes that this is a "revolutionary off-road personal mobility vehicle" and that it's built to "scale mountains, breathe in the fresh air, and enjoy panoramic views."

The Corleo has legs that are designed to absorb shocks, it has adjustable stirrups for more comfortable riding, hooves made of rubber to overcome various terrains and remain slip-resistant, and while being powered by a 150cc hydrogen engine that doesn't kick out harmful exhaust fumes into the environment.

As this is a concept, don't expect to see the Corleo out and about for while.

Kawasaki

