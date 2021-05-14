LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Mass Effect: Legendary Edition
 See in hd icon
logo hd live | Before We Leave
logo hd live | Acer Predator Sim Racing Cup Nordic Finals
Call of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionPubg reportDoom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Katy Perry's Pokémon collaboration song is out now

The video for Electric sees the singer run into both Pikachu and Pichu.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

In celebration of the Pokémon series' 25th anniversary, Katy Perry has released a brand new song that is planned to launch on the compilation, Pokémon 25: The Album. The song is titled Electric and its music video sees the singer run into both Pikachu and Pichu whilst playing a farmer's market and dancing at the top of a lighthouse.

The song is now available across all streaming platforms and its currently the 12th trending video on YouTube after premiering on the site earlier today. You can take a look at it here.

Katy Perry's Pokémon collaboration song is out now

Thanks, Nintendo Life.



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy