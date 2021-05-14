Katy Perry's Pokémon collaboration song is out now

You're watching Advertisements

In celebration of the Pokémon series' 25th anniversary, Katy Perry has released a brand new song that is planned to launch on the compilation, Pokémon 25: The Album. The song is titled Electric and its music video sees the singer run into both Pikachu and Pichu whilst playing a farmer's market and dancing at the top of a lighthouse.

The song is now available across all streaming platforms and its currently the 12th trending video on YouTube after premiering on the site earlier today. You can take a look at it here.

Thanks, Nintendo Life.