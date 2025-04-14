Katy Perry is heading to the stars today and you can watch the launch live

HQ

We've known for a while that Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin company has been looking to send an all-women crew into space, something that will be happening today, April 14. The crew will feature Bezos' partner Lauren Sanchez, CBS presenter Gayle King, NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, film producer Kerianne Flynn, and pop star Katy Perry, and with the launch happening soon, you can even watch it live.

The launch, which will use one of Blue Origin's New Shepard rockets, will happen starting at 13:00 BST / 14:00 CEST, and will be broadcast on Blue Origin's YouTube channel. The actual launch is expected to happen from 14:30 BST onwards, but an exact time has yet to be mentioned.

As for what is expected to happen during the launch, it will be quite a quick affair as the rocket will blast off, travel around 100km above Earth, and then return around 11 minutes later. It's being used as an example of the space tourism that Blue Origin intends to offer, where tickets are expected to retail for over £100,000 each.

