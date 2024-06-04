Katsura Hashino to expand on Metaphor: ReFantazio presentation in a new Atlus Exclusive Showcase

HQ

Stock up on coffee, energy drinks and whatever else you need for a long night's sleep, because in the early hours of June 8 at 2:00 BST/3:00 CEST, an extended presentation of Metaphor: ReFantazio from its director, Katsura Hashino, will take place, which they're calling Atlus Exclusive Showcase 02.

The event will presumably answer fan questions generated by Hashino and Soejima's appearance on Geoff Keighley's stage at the Summer Game Fest Showcase, and give us a better understanding of the world of Metaphor: ReFantazio, its combat systems and more.

If you don't want to miss it, you can follow it live on Atlus' official Youtube channel, here. And if you want to rest, don't worry, because at Gamereactor we'll stay awake to bring you all the latest information.

